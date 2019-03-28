Insider Selling: D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Director Sells $82,560.00 in Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Mizuho raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.32.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

