Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) Insider Sells 137,172 Shares of Stock

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) insider W Brett White sold 137,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $2,342,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 30th, W Brett White sold 57,374 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $896,755.62.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

CWK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $29,658,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,680,000 after purchasing an additional 234,370 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,701,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,088,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

