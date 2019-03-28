Insider Selling: ConturaEnergyInc . (CTRA) Insider Sells $109,379.76 in Stock

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) insider Kevin Lee Stanley sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $109,379.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRA opened at $56.58 on Thursday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,504,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,191,000.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

