Insider Selling: Cactus Inc (WHD) Director Sells 9,130 Shares of Stock

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Director Alan Semple sold 9,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $328,040.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WHD opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68. Cactus Inc has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Cactus had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $139.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cactus in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on Cactus in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cactus in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $7,311,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cactus by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 141,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

