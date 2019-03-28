Insider Selling: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARPO) Major Shareholder Sells 317,346 Shares of Stock

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 317,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $314,172.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ARPO stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 967,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,467. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARPO. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,131,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,331,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,331,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

