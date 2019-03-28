Insider Buying: Sanne Group PLC (SNN) Insider Buys £49,504 in Stock

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) insider Martin Schnaier acquired 9,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £49,504 ($64,685.74).

SNN opened at GBX 525 ($6.86) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $752.26 million and a PE ratio of 41.67. Sanne Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 446.50 ($5.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 737 ($9.63).

Get Sanne Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.02) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital raised Sanne Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Sanne Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sanne Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 729.17 ($9.53).

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/insider-buying-sanne-group-plc-snn-insider-buys-49504-in-stock.html.

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.