Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NHS) Major Shareholder Buys $220,891.86 in Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,891.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,193 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $552,929.32.

On Monday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,750 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $86,877.50.

On Thursday, February 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,245 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,497.05.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 59,831 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $659,935.93.

On Monday, February 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,503 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,712.88.

On Friday, February 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 97,379 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,063,378.68.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 192,631 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,414.80.

On Friday, February 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 384,409 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $4,105,488.12.

On Tuesday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 116,200 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,262.00.

On Friday, January 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 205,163 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,141,901.72.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0658 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 22.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,245,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 226,701 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 44.8% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 48,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 42.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 587,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/insider-buying-neuberger-berman-high-yield-strateges-fd-nhs-major-shareholder-buys-220891-86-in-stock.html.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.