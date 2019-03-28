Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of BATS:EPRF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.09. 126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00.

