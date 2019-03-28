Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (UJUL) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 364.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,208 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 91,342.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 182,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 182,684 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UJUL opened at $24.88 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $25.71.

