Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.84. Ingersoll-Rand reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. OTR Global lowered Ingersoll-Rand to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.21.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, VP Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $649,124.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan K. Carter sold 70,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $7,400,809.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,959 shares of company stock worth $40,020,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IR traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

