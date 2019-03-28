Infineon Technologies (IFXA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.52 ($27.35).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

