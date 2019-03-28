Independent Bank (INDB) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Independent Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.67.

Independent Bank stock opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.08. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $116,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $160,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,256 shares of company stock worth $824,839. 4.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Independent Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

