Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.91. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $49.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $61,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,978,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,678,000 after purchasing an additional 385,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,067,000 after purchasing an additional 159,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,598,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,067,000 after purchasing an additional 159,394 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,622,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,737,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 852,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

