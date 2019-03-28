indaHash Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One indaHash token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Tidex, IDEX and Livecoin. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $132,893.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, indaHash has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About indaHash

indaHash was first traded on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . indaHash’s official website is indahash.com

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Tidex, Cryptopia, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

