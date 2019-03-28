IMV (IMV) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IMV (TSE:IMV) in a research note released on Monday.

IMV has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IMV from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a speculative buy rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV stock opened at C$5.23 on Monday. IMV has a 1-year low of C$4.78 and a 1-year high of C$9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.17. The company has a market capitalization of $262.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44.

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.