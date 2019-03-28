Imperial Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Viacom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.33. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Viacom’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

VIAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Societe Generale cut Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Barrington Research raised Viacom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viacom in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

Viacom stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.46. Viacom has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 212,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 140,990 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viacom during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,823,000. Finally, Guardian Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Viacom during the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

