II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report $339.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $340.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $339.00 million. II-VI posted sales of $294.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.22 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 8.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on shares of II-VI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

In other news, VP David G. Wagner sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $76,993.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,190.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $556,248.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,517 shares of company stock worth $2,300,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in II-VI by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,867,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,516,000 after acquiring an additional 253,898 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in II-VI by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,660,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in II-VI by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $4,777,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.