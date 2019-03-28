IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Stake Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 461.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,128 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,244,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,027,000 after purchasing an additional 809,731 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,031,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,784,000 after buying an additional 3,927,202 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 5,785.0% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 12,980,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after buying an additional 12,759,498 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,859,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,145,000 after buying an additional 55,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,497,000 after buying an additional 376,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INFO opened at $52.60 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $413,222.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,728,808.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Rosenthal acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,078.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,450 shares of company stock worth $4,297,355. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

