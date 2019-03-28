Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $5.29 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,833,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 924,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 202,833,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 924,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 184,252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,985,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,600,000 after acquiring an additional 38,963,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,984,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,519,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth C. Frazier sold 92,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $7,435,827.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,812,585.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $759,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,094,632 shares of company stock valued at $87,840,652 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK opened at $82.29 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

