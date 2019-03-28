I0Coin (I0C) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

I0Coin (CURRENCY:I0C) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. I0Coin has a total market capitalization of $232,539.00 and $0.00 worth of I0Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I0Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, I0Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I0Coin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000125 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005352 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I0Coin Coin Profile

I0Coin (CRYPTO:I0C) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2011. I0Coin’s total supply is 20,995,783 coins. The Reddit community for I0Coin is /r/I0coin_i_zero_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for I0Coin is izerocoin.org

I0Coin Coin Trading

I0Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I0Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I0Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I0Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I0Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I0Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.