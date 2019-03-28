HyreCar (HYRE) Shares Down 6%

Shares of HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) dropped 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 15,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,079,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

HYRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HyreCar stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 300.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.92% of HyreCar worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

