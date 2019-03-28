Hyperion (HYN) Price Reaches $0.0384 on Major Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $12.15 million and approximately $732,677.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000939 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bibox. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00413216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.01601929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00229770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00001243 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bibox, Hotbit and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

