Hydrogen Market Capitalization Achieves $20.53 Million (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Hydrogen has traded 108.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hydrogen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, IDAX, BitMart and BitForex. Hydrogen has a total market capitalization of $20.53 million and $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00413159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.01593425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00228988 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00001220 BTC.

About Hydrogen

Hydrogen launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI . Hydrogen’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The official website for Hydrogen is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Buying and Selling Hydrogen

Hydrogen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, Fatbtc, BitMart, Token Store, Upbit, DEx.top, IDEX, Mercatox, CoinEx and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydrogen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

