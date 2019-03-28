Hydro Market Cap Reaches $6.84 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Hydro token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Bittrex, BitMart and Upbit. Hydro has a market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $322,444.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hydro

Hydro is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,165,370,566 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Fatbtc, IDAX, Mercatox, IDEX, BitForex, BitMart, Bittrex, CoinEx and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

