Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,689,467 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the February 28th total of 22,510,486 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,945,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 356,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,191.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $43,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,577 shares of company stock worth $1,116,158 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,293,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 54,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,378,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after buying an additional 231,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Short Interest Update” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/huntington-bancshares-incorporated-hban-short-interest-update.html.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.