HunterCoin Price Hits $0.0157 (HUC)

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, HunterCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. HunterCoin has a total market cap of $372,600.00 and approximately $1,219.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HunterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HunterCoin Profile

HUC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 23,761,750 coins. HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings . HunterCoin’s official website is huntercoin.org

Buying and Selling HunterCoin

HunterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HunterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HunterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HunterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

