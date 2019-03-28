Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $527,000 in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $370.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.51.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

BZH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

