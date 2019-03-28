Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $506,000 Position in Timken Co (TKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,761 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Timken by 3,708.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,029,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,002,405 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,664,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Timken by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,470,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,534,000 after buying an additional 272,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Timken by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,495,000 after buying an additional 236,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Timken by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,254,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,409,000 after buying an additional 200,956 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKR opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Timken had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.43.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

