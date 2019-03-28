HRT Financial LLC Takes Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD)

HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,018. The company has a quick ratio of 15.32, a current ratio of 15.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $628.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.41). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 168 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

