HRT Financial LLC Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,225. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $186.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

