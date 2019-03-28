HRT Financial LLC Invests $822,000 in Life Storage Inc (LSI) Stock

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $97.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $82.65 and a twelve month high of $102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $961,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,534,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.86.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

