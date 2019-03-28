Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,554,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after purchasing an additional 128,154 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,000. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Chairman James P. Snee sold 27,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,206,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $243,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,755. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/hormel-foods-corp-hrl-shares-bought-by-first-allied-advisory-services-inc.html.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.