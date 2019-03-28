Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.67% of Hormel Foods worth $134,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $3,373,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 485.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 632,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,905,000 after buying an additional 524,110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 176,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $201,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $243,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,755. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $43.95 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Stephens began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

