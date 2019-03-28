Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Receives $24.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 882.1% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 1,589.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,049,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 987,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.