Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.41. Hoegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 18.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hoegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $637.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,995,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 4,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

