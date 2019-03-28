Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 3,751.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,698 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $82.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $87.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 98.93%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $4,310,769.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,557,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Cowen set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Hilton Wen'an, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

