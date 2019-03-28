HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 88 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,161.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 121,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,837,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $581,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $4,719,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,925,751.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,518 shares of company stock valued at $23,283,034. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

NYSE EW traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.30. The stock had a trading volume of 134,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,831. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

