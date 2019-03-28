HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total transaction of $2,008,754.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,897.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,460. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $216.12 and a 12-month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 28.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Guggenheim set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $394.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.04.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

