HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5,826.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,773,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,987 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Buckingham Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

NYSE PHM traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $28.47. 92,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $33.04.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $417,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,625,628.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

