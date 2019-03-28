Highland Copper Company Inc (CVE:HI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 279560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/highland-copper-hi-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-06.html.

About Highland Copper (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper projects in the United States. It also explores for silver ores. The company owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.