Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Upgraded to “Positive” by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hibbett Sports from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.54 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $22.58 on Monday. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.27 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 464.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

