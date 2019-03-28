Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Upgraded to “Positive” by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hibbett Sports from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.54 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.
Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $22.58 on Monday. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 464.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.