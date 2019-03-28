Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a coverage optimism score of -3.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s ranking:

Several analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 398,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $6,569,392.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 780,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $12,743,145.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,401 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,702,360 shares of company stock worth $27,895,760. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

