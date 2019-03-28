Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Holdings Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,329,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 768,065 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $57,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,937,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,852,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,895,000 after acquiring an additional 550,911 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 59,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,136,325. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 13,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 398,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $6,569,392.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,702,360 shares of company stock worth $27,895,760. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

