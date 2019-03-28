Heritage Trust Co Boosts Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 203.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 162.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $2,203,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,178.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $190.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $189.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

