Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in SP Plus Corp (SP)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of SP Plus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 122,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,340,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 847,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SP shares. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SP Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other SP Plus news, insider Robert Toy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Ricchiuto sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $177,261.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. SP Plus Corp has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $377.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.13 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services to commercial, hospitality, institutional, municipal and governmental, and aviation clients in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

