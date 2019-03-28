Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 332,300 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 332,300 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. GMP Securities cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.27 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.32.

NYSE CGC opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.03 and a beta of 4.29. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.52). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 267.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $62.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules, and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

