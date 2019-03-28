Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $222,000 in Colfax Corp (CFX)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Colfax by 796.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 179,223 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. Colfax Corp has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.49 million. Colfax had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, December 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $481,732.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,962.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $115,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $590,870.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,479 shares of company stock worth $667,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-invests-222000-in-colfax-corp-cfx.html.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.