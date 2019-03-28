Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 11,800 Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

RUTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $774.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-buys-shares-of-11800-ruths-hospitality-group-inc-ruth.html.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.