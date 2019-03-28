Henry J. Fuchs Sells 5,932 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $521,185.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,918.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.94 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Capital International Investors bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $204,025,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $101,134,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,600,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,779,000 after purchasing an additional 756,222 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 965,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,531 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 34.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,461,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,725,000 after acquiring an additional 628,738 shares during the last quarter.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.
Read More: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.