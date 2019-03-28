Henry J. Fuchs Sells 5,932 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $521,185.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,918.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.94 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Capital International Investors bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $204,025,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $101,134,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,600,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,779,000 after purchasing an additional 756,222 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 965,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,531 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 34.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,461,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,725,000 after acquiring an additional 628,738 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/henry-j-fuchs-sells-5932-shares-of-biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-bmrn-stock.html.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.