HedgeTrade Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $14.25 million and $0.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00020893 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024182 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004727 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00030713 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00017342 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,998,499 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.